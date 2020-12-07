IND vs AUS Dream11 Predictions, India Tour of Australia 2020 T20 Match 3, India vs Australia: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

- 2nd T20I - 6 Dec, SunMatch Ended194/5(20.0) RR 9.7
AUS
IND195/4(20.0) RR 9.7
India beat Australia by 6 wickets
- 1st T20I - 4 Dec, FriMatch Ended161/7(20.0) RR 8.05
IND
AUS150/7(20.0) RR 8.05
India beat Australia by 11 runs
- 3rd T20I - 8 Dec, TueUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st Test - 17 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
09:30 IST - Adelaide
- 1st T20I - 18 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Hamilton
- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Napier
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Centurion
- 2nd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 7 Jan, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st ODI - 18 Jan, MonUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd ODI - 21 Jan, ThuUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 23 Jan, SatUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
IND vs AUS Dream11 Predictions, India Tour of Australia 2020 T20 Match 3, India vs Australia: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
IND vs AUS Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / IND vs AUS Dream11 Best Picks / IND vs AUS Dream11 Captain / IND vs AUS Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: December 7, 2020, 10:31 PM IST
India will be locking horns with Australia in the last short-format game of the three-match T20 series on December 8 at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The India vs Australia match will start at 1.40 pm.
The Men in Blue have won the T20 series emerging victorious in the first two games. With the victory in the T20 series, India have settled the score of the loss in the three-match One-Day International (ODI) series.
India’s batsmen have been in a great form. They have performed well in all the three ODIs and two T20s played as of now. In the previous T20 clash, Australia, batting first, had put up 194 on the scoreboard. India had to score 195 to win the game. The visitors won the game with two balls remaining.
Shikhar Dhawan, skipper Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya played instrumental roles in India’s win. Dhawan smashed a half-century, while Kohli and Pandya made 40 and 42 (not out). Pandya powered the team to victory, hitting two sixes in the last over.
IND vs AUS India tour of Australia 2020 T20 Match 3, India vs Australia: Live Streaming
All matches of the India tour of Australia 2020 can be watched online on SonyLIV.
IND vs AUS India tour of Australia 2020 T20 Match 3, India vs Australia: Live Score / Scorecard
FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE (https://www.news18.com/cricketnext/cricket-live-scorecard/)
IND vs AUS India tour of Australia 2020 T20 Match 3, India vs Australia: Match Details
December 8 – 1.40 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Sydney Cricket Ground.
India tour of Australia 2020 T20 Match 3, IND vs AUS Dream11 team for India vs Australia
India tour of Australia 2020 T20 Match 3, IND vs AUS Dream11 team for India vs Australia captain: KL Rahul
India tour of Australia 2020 T20 Match 3, IND vs AUS Dream11 team for India vs Australia vice-captain: Steve Smith
India tour of Australia 2020 T20 Match 3, IND vs AUS Dream11 team for India vs Australia wicketkeeper: KL Rahul, Sanju Samson, Matthew Wade
India tour of Australia 2020 T20 Match 3, IND vs AUS Dream11 team for India vs Australia batsmen: Steve Smith, Virat Kohli, D'Arcy Short
India tour of Australia 2020 T20 Match 3, IND vs AUS Dream11 team for India vs Australia all-rounders: Moises Henriques
India tour of Australia 2020 T20 Match 3, IND vs AUS Dream11 team for India vs Australia bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa, T Natarajan
IND vs AUS India tour of Australia 2020 T20 Match 3, India probable playing 11 against Australia: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul (WK), Virat Kohli (C), Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar or Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohd Shami and T Natarajan
IND vs AUS India tour of Australia 2020 T20 Match 3, Australia probable playing 11 against India: D'Arcy Short, Matt Wade (C&WK), Marcus Stoinis, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Moises Henriques, Mitchell Swepson, Daniel Sams, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa and Sean Abbott or Mitchell Starc
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6047
|275
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking