IND vs AUS Dream11 Predictions, India Tour of Australia 2020 T20 Match 3, India vs Australia: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

India will be locking horns with Australia in the last short-format game of the three-match T20 series on December 8 at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The India vs Australia match will start at 1.40 pm.

The Men in Blue have won the T20 series emerging victorious in the first two games. With the victory in the T20 series, India have settled the score of the loss in the three-match One-Day International (ODI) series.

India’s batsmen have been in a great form. They have performed well in all the three ODIs and two T20s played as of now. In the previous T20 clash, Australia, batting first, had put up 194 on the scoreboard. India had to score 195 to win the game. The visitors won the game with two balls remaining.

Shikhar Dhawan, skipper Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya played instrumental roles in India’s win. Dhawan smashed a half-century, while Kohli and Pandya made 40 and 42 (not out). Pandya powered the team to victory, hitting two sixes in the last over.

All matches of the India tour of Australia 2020 can be watched online on SonyLIV.

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE (https://www.news18.com/cricketnext/cricket-live-scorecard/)

December 8 – 1.40 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

India tour of Australia 2020 T20 Match 3, IND vs AUS Dream11 team for India vs Australia captain: KL Rahul

India tour of Australia 2020 T20 Match 3, IND vs AUS Dream11 team for India vs Australia vice-captain: Steve Smith

India tour of Australia 2020 T20 Match 3, IND vs AUS Dream11 team for India vs Australia wicketkeeper: KL Rahul, Sanju Samson, Matthew Wade

India tour of Australia 2020 T20 Match 3, IND vs AUS Dream11 team for India vs Australia batsmen: Steve Smith, Virat Kohli, D'Arcy Short

India tour of Australia 2020 T20 Match 3, IND vs AUS Dream11 team for India vs Australia all-rounders: Moises Henriques

India tour of Australia 2020 T20 Match 3, IND vs AUS Dream11 team for India vs Australia bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Mitchell Starc, Jasprit Bumrah, T Natarajan

IND vs AUS India tour of Australia 2020 T20 Match 3, India probable playing 11 against Australia: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul (WK), Virat Kohli (C), Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar or Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohd Shami and T Natarajan

IND vs AUS India tour of Australia 2020 T20 Match 3, Australia probable playing 11 against India: D'Arcy Short, Matt Wade (C&WK), Marcus Stoinis, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Moises Henriques, Mitchell Swepson, Daniel Sams, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa and Sean Abbott or Mitchell Starc