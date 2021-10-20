IND vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction And Tips For Today: Check Captain, Vice-captain And Probable Playing XIs For ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Warm Up Match, India vs Australia, October 20, 3:30 PM IST

IND vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC T20 World Cup Warm Up between India and Australia: Two heavyweights – India and Australia will face each other in mouth-watering warm-up clash of ICC T20 World 2021 tournament on Wednesday, October 20. Both the teams will lock horns with each other at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai at 3:30 PM IST.

Notably, both sides will enter this match on the back of wins in their previous games. Team India beat England by seven wickets in their first warm-up match on Monday. Meanwhile, the Aussies also got their campaign off to a good start with a narrow win over New Zealand by three wickets in a close contest on October 18.

Both the teams will be looking to keep up that momentum, as they would want to enter the mega tournament with another win in their second warm-up game on Wednesday.

Ahead of the match between India and Australia; here is everything you need to know:

IND vs AUS Telecast

India vs Australia match will be telecast on Star Sports Network in India.

IND vs AUS Live Streaming

The India vs Australia match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

IND vs AUS Match Details

The match will be played at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai on Wednesday, October 20 at 3:30 PM IST.

IND vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: KL Rahul

Vice-captain: Glenn Maxwell

Suggested Playing XI for IND vs AUS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul

Batters: Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, Aaron Finch

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Ravindra Jadeja

Bowlers: Mohammad Shami, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc, Ravichandran Ashwin

IND vs AUS Probable XIs

India: KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli (C), Rishabh Pant (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur, Varun Chakravarthy, Ravindra Jadeja

Australia: Aaron Finch (C), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (WK), Josh Inglis, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa

