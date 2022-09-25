IND vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction: India vs Australia Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Sunday's third T20I IND vs AUS match, September25, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, 7 pm IST

IND vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Sunday’s third T20I match between India and Australia:

Team India will be desperate to win the final T20I against Australia and complete their comeback in the three-match series. The third T20I between India and Australia is scheduled to be played on Sunday at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Australia had kicked off the series on a promising note after clinching a four-wicket victory in the opening match. India, batting first, posted a huge total of 208/6 in first T20I. All-rounder Hardik Pandya emerged as his side’s highest scorer with 71.

Australia all-rounder Cameron Green played a match-winning knock of 61 to help his side in reaching the target with four balls to spare. Green was adjudged Man of the Match for his spectacular all-round show.

The Rohit Sharma-led side scripted a comeback in the second T20I to level the series. India won the second T20I by six wickets to draw level.

India will be up against South Africa after the completion of the T20I series against Australia.

Ahead of the third T20I match between India and Australia; here is everything you need to know:

IND vs AUS Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for India vs Australia third T20I match.

IND vs AUS Live Streaming

The third T20I match between India and Australia is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

IND vs AUS Match Details

The IND vs AUS third T20I match will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday, September 25, at 7 pm IST.

IND vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Hardik Pandya

Vice-Captain: Matthew Wade

Suggested Playing XI for IND vs AUS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Rishabh Pant, Matthew Wade

Batsmen: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Aaron Finch

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Glenn Maxwell

Bowlers: Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa, Jasprit Bumrah

India vs Australia Possible Starting XI:

India Predicted Starting Line-up: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal

Australia Predicted Starting Line-up: Cameron Green, Aaron Finch (captain), Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Sean Abbott, Matthew Wade (wicketkeeper), Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa, Daniel Sams, Pat Cummins

