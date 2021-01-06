IND vs AUS DreamXI Predictions, 3rd Test, India vs Australia: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

IND vs AUS Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction /` IND vs AUS Dream11 Best Picks / IND vs AUS Dream11 Captain / IND vs AUS Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

The third Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia is set to begin this Thursday, January 7 at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney. The four-match Test series is currently level at 1-1 with India registering an eight-wicket win in the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). The visitors will be buoyed with their recent memorable win and Rohit Sharma’s return to the playing XI heading into this fixture.

Also read: Sydney Baby Store Owner Counters Allegations of Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya's Bio-bubble Breach

Whereas, the hosts will look to bounce back after a disappointing show at the MCG. However, they will breathe easy as David Warner marks his return to the Aussie Test squad. They will rely heavily on their talismanic opener to counter the Indian bowling attack. While their all New South Wales bowling attack will hope to produce the goods in front of a home crowd.

Also read: Rohit Sharma in for Mayank Agarwal; Debut for Navdeep Saini as India Announce Playing XI for SCG Test

Both teams look evenly matched on paper although the hosts hold the edge heading into this fixture.

IND vs AUS, 3rd Test, India vs Australia Live Streaming

All matches of India vs Australia 2020-21 series will be telecasted live on Sony Six, Sony ESPN in India and on SonyLiv App as well as SonyLiv.com

Ind vs Aus 3rd Test, India vs Australia: Live Score/ Scorecard

Follow it here

IND vs AUS 3rd Test, India vs Australia: Match Details

January 7-11, 2021 - 05:00 am Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

IND vs AUS 3rd Test, India vs Australia 2020-21, Dream11 team for India vs Australia

IND vs AUS 3rd Test Dream11 team for India vs Australia captain: Tim Paine

IND vs AUS 3rd Test Dream11 team for India vs Australia vice-captain: Josh Hazlewood

IND vs AUS 3rd Test Dream11 team for India vs Australia wicketkeeper: Matthew Wade

IND vs AUS IND vs AUS 3rd Test Dream11 team for India vs Australia batsmen: Shubham Gill, Marnus Labuschagne, Cheteshwar Pujara, Cameron Green

IND vs AUS IND vs AUS 3rd Test Dream11 team for India vs Australia all-rounders: R. Ashwin,

IND vs AUS IND vs AUS 3rd Test Dream11 team for India vs Australia bowlers: Pat Cummins, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj

IND vs AUS 3rd Test match, India probable playing 11 against Australia: Ajinkya Rahane (C), Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj

IND vs AUS 3rd Test, Australia probable playing 11 against India: David Warner, Will Pucovski, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head or Cameron Green, Matthew Wade, Tim Paine (C, WK), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood