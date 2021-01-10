CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » India vs Australia: Ex-players Unimpressed with Crowd Behaviour at SCG, Wasim Jaffer's Response is Winning the Internet

India vs Australia (TEST)

PLAY IN PROGRESS

AUS vs IND Cricket Scorecard (TEST)

3rd Test TEST, Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney, 07 January, 2021

Australia

1st INN

338/10

(105.4) RR 3.2

2nd INN

312 /6

(87.0) 3.59

Australia Tim Paine (C) (W)
India need 367 runs to win with 10 wickets remaining
India Ajinkya Rahane (C)

India

1st INN

244/10

(100.4) RR 2.42

2nd INN

40 /0

(15.0) RR 2.67

India vs Australia: Ex-players Unimpressed with Crowd Behaviour at SCG, Wasim Jaffer's Response is Winning the Internet

Former Australian cricketers Mike Hussey and Shane Warne have come down hard on crowd racism after allegations that Indian fast bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj were racially abused by the crowd during the ongoing third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). Bumrah, Siraj and Indian team management were seen in lengthy discussion with the International Cricket Council (ICC) and SCG ground security after Saturday's play and soon after reports emerged the pair believed they had been the victims of racist abuse from the crowd on the second and third day of the Pink Test.

India vs Australia: Ex-players Unimpressed with Crowd Behaviour at SCG, Wasim Jaffer's Response is Winning the Internet

Former Australian cricketers Mike Hussey and Shane Warne have come down hard on crowd racism after allegations that Indian fast bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj were racially abused by the crowd during the ongoing third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). Bumrah, Siraj and Indian team management were seen in lengthy discussion with the International Cricket Council (ICC) and SCG ground security after Saturday's play and soon after reports emerged the pair believed they had been the victims of racist abuse from the crowd on the second and third day of the Pink Test.

ALSO READ - India vs Australia, LIVE Score, 3rd Test at Sydney, Day 4

"It's terrible behaviour and I can't believe it's still happening in this day and age. They should be banned for life from coming to the cricket," Hussey told Fox Cricket.

"The Indians have come here to our shores to entertain us, play some great cricket, we should be so grateful that we can watch some live sport. To treat the players like that is unacceptable," he added.

Agreeing with Hussey, Warne said the allegations were particularly worrying given the events of the past one year, which have seen a global push for racial equality.

"Disgraceful to be honest, absolutely disgraceful," Warne said. "Should never happen, especially what's happened in the last 12 months or so with everything else around the world. Let's hope they come down heavy and find the culprits," he added.

Here are the reactions by some other players:

ALSO READ - Mohammad Siraj Subjected to Crowd Trouble Again At the SCG on Day 4; Six Spectators Asked to Leave

A report in The Daily Telegraph stated, "It's understood Indian officials say the pair have been abused by members of the public for the past two days, and believe the abuse has been racist in nature... amid suggestions a crowd member at the Randwick end of the ground abused Siraj who was fielding at fine leg at the time."

"In another instance while the match was still continuing, Indian staff walked around behind where Bumrah was standing in the outfield and spoke to the star quick," the report added.

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 New Zealand 3198 118
2 Australia 3028 116
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 South Africa 2499 96
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 6102 117
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4344 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6877 275
2 Australia 6800 272
3 India 10186 268
4 Pakistan 7516 259
5 South Africa 5047 252
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches