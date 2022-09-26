IND vs AUS: 'Game Shouldn't Have Gone On That Long, We Should Have...'-Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli’s scintillating strokeplay found its match in maverick Suryakumar Yadav’s batting pyrotechnics as the duo fashioned India’s series- clinching six-wicket win over Australia in the third and final T20 International here on Sunday.

Kohli (63 off 48 balls) and Suryakumar (69 off 36 balls) shared a 104-run partnership to lay the platform for the Indian victory. India won the three-match series 2-1.

Chasing 187, India didn’t have the best of starts as openers KL Rahul (1) and Rohit Sharma (17) were out inside the first four overs.

But Kohli and Suryakumar batted with authority, hitting boundaries and sixes at regular intervals to keep the required run rate in check as Australian bowlers struggled to find answers.

While Suryakumar orchestrated the carnage, Kohli played the second fiddle.

After the match, Kohli gave his thoughts on the game, adding that the game shouldn’t have gone that long as India chased it down with one ball to spare.

“The game shouldn’t have gone on that long, we should have probably had 4 or 5 to chase in the final over. It was important to maintain my composure and get one boundary (on that first-ball six in the 20th over). I’m happy with my contribution to the team, I took a break, went back to the nets, worked hard on my fitness and think it’s coming off well. I want to keep contributing and doing my best for the team,” he told host broadcaster.

“I kind of made up my mind to go after him (Adam Zampa) today. He’s a quality bowler and he tries to control my scoring rate whenever we play and I knew that he was going to attack the stumps, so I was standing outside leg already. Last game I was a bit disappointed that after hitting him for a four, I went for a double rather than hitting him for a six. I’m making a conscious effort to strike those big ones through the middle overs so that it can help the team situation,” he added.a

