CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Home » Cricket Home » News » IND vs AUS: Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Marsh And Jhye Richardson Named in Australia ODI Squad For India Series
1-MIN READ

IND vs AUS: Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Marsh And Jhye Richardson Named in Australia ODI Squad For India Series

By: Cricketnext Staff

Last Updated: February 23, 2023, 07:36 IST

New Delhi, India

(From left) Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell and Jhye Richardson. (Agencies)

(From left) Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell and Jhye Richardson. (Agencies)

Australian have named a 16-man squad for a three-match ODI series which will help them a chance to get acquainted to the conditions in which the world cup will be held later this year

A host of Australia limited-overs stars are set to make their international return through the ODI series in India. Allrounders Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Marsh have been named alongside Jhye Richardson in a strong 16-man squad for the India ODI series starting March 17.

The squad, led by Pat Cummins, also includes David Warner who recently was ruled out from the remaining two Tests of the ongoing India series due to an elbow fracture. Spin-bowling allrounder Ashton Agar has also been named after being released from the Border-Gavaskar Trophy having played no part in the first two matches.

Women’s T20 World Cup 2023: Patchy India Face Stern Test Against Unbeaten Australia

However, fast bowler Josh Hazlewood hasn’t found a place as he will continue recovery from an Achilles injury.

“It would be great for Josh to be part of this series but we have taken a conservative view ahead of a very important winter in England of which he will be an integral part," Australia Chairman of selectors George Bailey said.

The three-match series will give the Australian players an indication of the conditions they will have to deal with when the ODI World Cup gets underway later this year in India.

“With the World Cup just over seven months away, these matches in India are an important step in our preparation," Bailey said. “Glenn, Mitchell and Jhye are all important players in what we think the squad might look like come October."

Also Read: Sania Mirza Looks Forward to ‘New Innings’ With RCB in WPL 2023

Marsh underwent an ankle surgery last year that pushed him to the sidelines for three months while Maxwell ended up with a broken leg last November during a backyard birthday party. Richardson last played a white-ball series for Australia last year during the Sri Lanka tour and hasn’t played any competitive cricket since January this year when during BBL he ended up with a hamstring issue that cut short his participation.

Australia ODI Squad: Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa

Get the latest Cricket News here

About the Author
Cricketnext Staff
A team of reporters, writers and editors brings you news, analyses, features, live scores, results, stats and everything that’s cricket from all over ...Read More
Tags:
  1. Australia cricket team
  2. Glenn Maxwell
  3. India cricket team
  4. India vs Australia 2023
  5. Pat Cummins
first published:February 23, 2023, 07:36 IST
last updated:February 23, 2023, 07:36 IST
Read More