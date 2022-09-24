IND vs AUS: Hardik Pandya Thanks Ground Staff For Ensuring 2nd T20I Wouldn't be a Washout

There was tremendous excitement ahead of the 2nd T20I of the ongoing three-match series between India and Australia at Nagpur. Australia had romped to an impressive win in the 1st T20I in Mohali and thus, this was a must-win game for Rohit Sharma and Co.

But the wet outfield at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur threatened to play spoilsport as the match was delayed by more than two hours. When it looked like the match will be washed out, the groundsmen of VCA Stadium saved the day.

Some stellar work by the ground staff ensured that the fans got to see the game, even though a curtailed one.

The match was reduced to eight overs per side. India went on to win the rain-hit match in impressive fashion to stay alive in the series.

After the match, allrounder Hardik Pandya wrote a heartwarming tweet to thank the groundstaff for their painstaking efforts.

A big thank you to the ground staff for all their efforts in making tonight’s match happen 🙏 🤗 pic.twitter.com/42bTSJxSCI — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) September 23, 2022

Batting first, Aaron Finch-led Australia posted a competitive total in their quota of eight overs. For the Aussies, Finch and Wade starred with the bat. Finch’s 15-ball 31 and Wade’s 20-ball 43* propelled the visitors to 90 runs.

While chasing 91 runs, Rohit and KL Rahul started off strongly. Rohit smacked Josh Hazlewood for two sixes in the opening over and set the tone for the rest of the innings. Rohit played a captain’s knock of 46 not out off just 20 balls to help India overhaul Australia’s total.

While Rohit anchored the innings, it was Dinesh Karthik who finished the match in style.

With India needing 9 runs to win off the final over, Karthik smashed Daniel Sams for a six and a four in the first two deliveries itself. India’s convincing victory means that the series is now tantalizingly poised at 1-1 with the final T20I to be played in Hyderabad on Sunday.

