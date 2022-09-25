IND vs AUS: India Beat Australia in 3rd T20I to Clinch Series

India clinched the three-match T20 series against touring Australia thanks to blitzkrieg innings from Suryakumar Yadav and a Virat Kohli half-century in the decider.

The series decider was very much a topsy-turvy affair as India won the toss and put the visitors to bat first. Cameroon Green of Australia played a tremendous inning as he attacked the Indian bowlers at the start of the game en route to his 52 off just 21 deliveries. Green’s innings consisted of seven fours and three sixers as he gave the team from down under a brilliant start.

ALSO READ| IND vs AUS, 3rd T20I: Cameroon Green, Tim David Fifties Take Australia to 186/7

But, things started to slow down for Aussies after Green was dismissed by Bhuvneshwar Kumar as Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, and Matthew Wade all fell cheaply in addition to Aaron Finch’s single-digit score.

Josh Inglis (24) and Daniel Sams (28) came up with sizeable contributions to the Australian cause, but it was Tim David who propelled the men in yellow to a score of 186 for the loss of seven wickets at the end of 20 overs.

As it looked like the momentum was switching in favour of the home team aided by a great performance with the ball from young Axar Patel, who ended the night with three wickets.

But, Tim David turned the tide of the game with his swashbuckling 54 of 27 deliveries which consisted of two fours and four sixers to finish the innings strongly.

The Indian innings got off to a shaky start as KL Rahul went back to the pavilion for a single run in the first over. Rohit Sharma seemed like he was in good touch as he picked up a couple of boundaries and a sixer, but he was dismissed for 17 runs by Pat Cummins.

Virat Kohli stabilised the innings with some sensible play before Suryakumar Yadav came out all guns blazing as he scored runs all around the park as he so often does.

Kohli got the crowd on its feet as he danced down the track before he dispatched an Adam Zampa delivery all the way to the second tier.

Yadav played an innings to remember as he decimated the Aussie bowling attack with a brilliant 69 runs off 36 deliveries as he walked back to the dugout to a standing ovation from the adoring audience.

Kohli continued the onslaught as he notched up a half-century in style to put India firmly in the driving seat.

Hardik Pandya replaced Yadav at the crease and played a responsible innings without conceding wickets as Kohli made his way to a memorable 63 under pressure.

But, Pandya and new batsman Dinesh Karthik made no mistake of finishing the game and wrapping up the series in style.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here