IND vs AUS: India Find Batting Heroes in Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur to Leave Match in Balance

India vs Australia (TEST)

Shardul Thakur and Washington Sundar made rearguard half-centuries as India once again showed resilience and found heroes out of nowhere to leave the final Test against Australia in Brisbane in the balance at the end of the third day.

At stumps, Australia were 21 for no loss - a lead of 54 - with David Warner and Marcus Harris in the middle.

In response to Australia's first-innings total of 369, India were at one stage struggling at 186 for 6 before Thakur and Washington shared a 123-run stand for the seventh wicket, Thakur making 67 and Washington 62.

India were eventually bowled out for 336, conceding a lead of 33, with Josh Hazlewood ending with a five-wicket haul. Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc picked two wickets each while off-spinner Nathan Lyon, playing his 100th Test, scalped one wicket in a frustrating outing for the bowlers.

Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal and skipper Ajinkya Rahane also made notable contributions of 44, 38 and 37 respectively. India batted for more than 111 overs before getting bundled out in the final session on the third day of the match.

India resumed the day 62 for 2 and looked steady in the first hour before Cheteshwar Pujara nicked Josh Hazlewood to the wicketkeeper for 25. Rahane had settled in and looked in good touch but a 'brain fade' moment cost him his wicket, as he chased a wide one from Mitchell Starc and nicked to the slip cordon before lunch.

Another brain fade moment was in order after lunch, as Mayank Agarwal slashed at Hazlewood second ball after the break to hand a catch to second slip. Agarwal had done all the hard work for his 38 but gave it away.

Rishabh Pant looked good for his 23 off 29 but fell to an avoidable shot, looking to steer a short one past gully. However, Cameron Green was in position to take a sharp catch.

That left India 186 for 6, staring at a big deficit. However, debutant Washington and Thakur resisted and counter attacked in brilliant fashion to gradually frustrate Australia and eat into the deficit. Thakur drove, pulled and slashed at the pacers, while also charging Lyon down the track for a six to get to his fifty. In the next overm Washington got to his.

Washington was neat, showing proper technique as he has done as an opener in his short first-class career. As time passed, Australia's shoulders dropped before Cummins got through Thakur's drive to hit the stumps. Washington added a few more in the company of the tail - a no-look six off Lyon being the highlight - before India's innings closed.

Warner and Harris then saw out the tricky passage of play to leave the game well poised.

The four-match series is currently tied at 1-1 with Australia winning the first match in Adelaide while India registering a win in the second in Melbourne. The third Test in Sydney had ended in a draw.