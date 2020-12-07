IND vs AUS, India Tour of Australia 2020-21 3rd T20I: Sydney Weather Forecast and Pitch Report for India vs Australia

IND vs AUS, India Tour of Australia 2020-21 3rd T20I: India will try to win and seal the series, while Australia will look to earn a consolation victory.

IND vs AUS, India Tour of Australia 2020-21 3rd T20I: Sydney Weather Forecast

India will take on Australia in the third and final T20I of the three-match series at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Tuesday, December 8. The match is scheduled to start at 1:40pm, IST.

As the match starts around Australian evening time, it should be clear to partly cloudy in Sydney during the course of the match. The temperature will be around 16 degrees Celsius, with no probability of rain or thunderstorms.

IND vs AUS, India Tour of Australia 2020-21 Third ODI: Canberra Pitch Report

The pitch as noticed in the last T20I at the SCG is expected to aid batsmen similar during the ODI series. It’s a great track to bat on with the ball skidding on smoothly under the lights and it should mostly remain batting friendly throughout the duration of the match. The pacers didn't get much help from its surface and pace variations may aid them better.

India are unbeaten in their last ten T20Is, a run that includes one no-result and two ties. In the previous match they chased 194 runs to gain an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series at the SCG.

The upcoming T20I match being an evening fixture, both the sides will opt to chase if they win the toss.