IND vs AUS, India Tour of Australia 2020-21, First ODI Predicted XIs: Playing XI for India vs Australia

IND vs AUS, India tour of Australia, 2020-21, First ODI Predicted XI: India will look to replicate their previous ODI series win when they face the Aussie attack.

After a long international break induced by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Team India will be back in action as they square off with Australia in the first ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Friday, November 27. The India vs Australia first ODI is scheduled to start at 9:10 am IST.

India will head into the tour/series after playing their last limited-overs game against South Africa at home in March. Australia, on the other hand, will head into the home series on the back of 2-1 win in the ODIs against England in September.

Team India-led by Virat Kohli despite the absence of players like Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant, still have a strong side with Hardik Pandya’s return and Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami adding to the bowling attack. They will be keen to start their long tour down under with a win at Sydney.

On the other hand, Australia will have the home conditions to their advantage. Their roster looks impressive with the return of Marcus Stoinis as a finisher has added depth to the side. The Australian top-order has a lot of firepower with the likes Aaron Finch, David Warner, Steve Smith among others and they can easily turn the match if they stick at the crease for long.

Both teams look evenly balanced on paper, however, we should brace in for a cracking start to the three-match ODI series.

India vs Australia, India Tour of Australia 2020-21, Predicted XIs:

India Probable Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal and Navdeep Saini

Australia Probable Playing XI: Aaron Finch (C), David Warner, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey (WK), Marcus Stoinis or Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc and Adam Zampa

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 3941 109
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 6047 275
2 England 5959 271
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 6824 262
5 South Africa 4380 258
FULL Ranking

