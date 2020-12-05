- 1st T20I - 4 Dec, FriMatch Ended161/7(20.0) RR 8.05
IND vs AUS, India Tour of Australia 2020-21 T20I Match 2 Predicted XIs: Playing XI for India vs Australia
India will look to secure a second win to seal the three-match series. India will be eyeing their 10th straight T20I win when they take on Australia in the second T20I game of the three-match series at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Sunday, December 6.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: December 5, 2020, 6:36 PM IST
INDIA VS AUSTRALIA 2020 | INDIA VS AUSTRALIA SCHEDULE
Virat Kohli’s men have a 1-0 lead against Australia in the T20I series and after winning the last game against the hosts they will be looking forward to extending their winning streak and aiming to seal the series at Sydney. The first T20I saw a spirited all-round performance from Team India saw them secure an 11-run win over Australia in Canberra. KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja guided the team to post 161 for seven in the 20 overs.
Also read: India vs Australia 2nd T20I Preview: India Look to Seal The Deal in Sydney
In reply, Australia had a good start, but after openers D Arcy Short and Aaron Finch’s dismissals, they couldn’t get back on track as substitute Yuzvendra Chahal and T Natarajan, who made his T20I debut, picked three wickets each to help India seal a win.Moving over to Sydney, Team India will try not being complacent, as the visitors suffered ODI losses in the tour at the same venue.
India vs Australia, India Tour of Australia 2020-21, Predicted XIs:
India Probable Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Hardik Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, T Natarajan
Australia Probable Playing XI: D Arcy Short, Aaron Finch(c), Matthew Wade(w), Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Moises Henriques, Mitch Swepson, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Pat Cummins
