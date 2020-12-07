IND vs AUS, India Tour of Australia 2020-21 T20I Match 3 Predicted XIs: Playing XI for India vs Australia

India will be eyeing their 11th straight T20I win when they take on Australia in the third and final T20I game of the three-match series at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG)on Tuesday, December 8.

Virat Kohli’s men have a 2-0 lead against Australia in the T20I series and after winning the previous game against the hosts, they will be looking forward to cleansweep the series 3-0. The first T20I saw a spirited all-round performance from the men in blue as they secured a 11-run win over Australia in Canberra. The second one at Sydney witnessed the visitors successfully chasing down a total of 194 runs and clinching the T20I series 2-0.

Even though the three-match T20I series is done and dusted, the Aussies cannot be taken lightly especially at their favourite hunting venue. Right before the second T20I, they were hit by a few injury concerns. The hosts were able to pile on 195 runs in the second game even when the likes of David Warner and Aaron Finch didn’t feature in the playing XI. With Matthew Wade looking in top form and their middle-order built some decent partnerships helped them post a solid total of 195 runs on the board. However, they missed their star pace attack as Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc missed out. While Aussie spinners bowled well, Daniel Sams and Andrew Tye tried their best to contain the Indian surge, but it was too much for them to handle the onslaught unleashed by skipper Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya in the end.

Both sides will pick the best from the benches in the third T20I in Sydney, which can provide some rest to a few key players ahead of the upcoming Test series.

India vs Australia, India Tour of Australia 2020-21, Predicted XIs:

India Probable Playing XI: KL Rahul (WK), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (C), Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, T Natarajan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah or Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur

Australia Probable Playing XI: D'Arcy Short or Alex Carey, Matthew Wade (WK/C), Steve Smith, Moises Henriques, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Sean Abbott, Daniel Sams, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa