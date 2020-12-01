- 2nd ODI - 29 Nov, SunMatch Ended389/4(50.0) RR 7.78
IND vs AUS, India Tour of Australia 2020-21 Third ODI: Canberra Weather Forecast and Pitch Report for India vs Australi
IND vs AUS, India Tour of Australia 2020-21 Third ODI: India will try to better their record with a win against Australia.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: December 1, 2020, 5:35 PM IST
India will take on hosts Australia in the third ODI of the three-match series, in the India’s Tour of Australia 2020-21. The third ODI will be played on Wednesday December 2, at the Manuka Oval in Canberra.
Hosts Australia have already clinched the ODI series taking a 2-0 lead of the three-match series against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). They will now aim to win the third and final ODI to register a whitewash against the visitors when they clash at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. The upcoming third ODI between the visitors and the hosts will be the second ODI fixture in Canberra. India lost by 25 runs in a high-scoring game during their 2015-16 tour down under. Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have scored a hundred each in that game. Moving on, the duo will have to put up a similar effort to win in the match tomorrow.
However, that may be an uphill task as Australia have not lost a single ODI and have a 100 percent win record in Canberra.
IND vs AUS, India Tour of Australia 2020-21 Third ODI: Canberra Weather Forecast
It will be a bright sunny day in the capital city on the day of the match. The maximum temperature is going to be around 25 degrees Celsius and a minimum can go up to 11 degrees Celsius. There is no probability of rain, humidity level to be around 43 percent and 24 kmph wind conditions.
IND vs AUS, India Tour of Australia 2020-21 Third ODI: Canberra Pitch Report
The pitch at the Manuka Oval is a haven for batsmen and it offers some help to both spinners and pacers. The last seven games played here have all been won by the team batting first, with six of them while defending 320 plus totals. Thus, both skippers would opt to bat first after winning the toss.
The Manuka Oval has hosted nine ODIs so far and the last ODI match played here was in 2016. In the last ODI played here between Australia and New Zealand, David Warner’s hundred helped the home side to win the match by 116 runs.
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2020 Live Streaming/Telecast Details
WHAT: India vs Australia ODI Series Match 3
WHEN: December 2 at 9.10am IST
WHERE: Manuka Oval, Canberra
TELECAST: Sony SIX, Sony TEN 1 and Sony TEN 3 channels.
LIVE STREAMING: Sony Liv app
LIVE SCORE UPDATES: https://www.news18.com/cricketnext/cricket-live-scorecard/
