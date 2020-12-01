- 2nd ODI - 29 Nov, SunMatch Ended389/4(50.0) RR 7.78
IND vs AUS, India Tour of Australia 2020-21 Third ODI Predicted XIs: Playing XI for India vs Australia
IND vs AUS, India Tour of Australia 2020-21 Third ODI Predicted XI: India will look to salvage some pride and win the last match of the ODI series.
- Saikat Ghosh
- Updated: December 1, 2020, 5:20 PM IST
IND vs AUS, India Tour of Australia 2020-21 Third ODI Predicted XI: India will look to salvage some pride and win the last match of the ODI series.
Hosts Australia will square off against India in the third ODI of the three-match series on Wednesday, December 2, at the Manuka Oval, in Canberra.The previous two games were won by Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) in Sydney, taking a 2-0 lead in the series. In the second ODI at the SCG, the Aussies scored 389 runs batting first, as all their top five batsmen scored fifties, including a superb century from 62 deliveries almost identical to the hundred in the first ODI. India’s poor bowling performance was the root cause for allowing Australia to pile on such a mammoth score to chase. Out of the lot, Hardik Pandya was the best bowler, which shows how ineffective the bowling effort was.
In reply, India started off on a good note and despite some good partnerships, kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Skipper Virat Kohli and KL Rahul scored half centuries and kept the chase going, but the mounting run rate pressure proved too much for them in the end. The visitors could only manage 338 for nine in the allotted 50 overs and the hosts won the match by 51 runs.
Moving over to Canberra, India will look to win the final ODI and with it the anguish of not having a whitewash result. The series have already been won by Australia. However, it is yet to be seen if they score a clean sweep or if India shake the confidence of the Aussies.
India vs Australia, India Tour of Australia 2020-21, Predicted XIs:
India Probable Playing XI: Mayank Agarwal, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(C), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, T Natarajan or Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah
Australia Probable Playing XI: Aaron Finch (C), Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Cameron Green or Matthew Wade, Moises Henriques, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey (WK), Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa
