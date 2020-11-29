Ind vs Aus, India vs Australia 2020 2nd ODI Predicted XIs: Playing XI for Ind vs Aus 2020 India vs Australia

The only concern for Finch’s side is a side injury to all-rounder Marcus Stoinis, who returned to the dressing room midway through his bowling stint.

2nd ODI, Predicted XIs: India and Australia will face off in the second game of the three-match ODI series at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Sunday (November 29). The match will get underway at 9.10am Indian Standard Time.

India will look to bounce back from the 66-run hammering they received at the hands of hosts Australia in the opening game of the three-match ODI series on Friday (November 27). With the series on the line, skipper Virat Kohli will be hoping for a much-improved performance from his five-man bowling attack, which conceded 374 runs in the first ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Chasing a mammoth 375 runs to win, most Indian batsmen failed to get going barring opener Shikhar Dhawan and all-rounder Hardik Pandya. With Pandya still not fit enough to bowl, India will continue employing him as a batsman.

Delhi paceman Navdeep Saini was battling with an injury and if he fails to recover, India could hand a debut to left-arm paceman T. Natarajan. The young man from Tamil Nadu was one of the star performers for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the recently-concluded IPL 2020.

Shreyas Iyer might get another run in spite of his failure in the first ODI although India have the likes of Shubman Gill, Manish Pandey and Sanju Samson waiting in the wings.

The hosts Australia, on the other hand, had a near-perfect game in the first ODI. Skipper Aaron Finch and Steve Smith came up with brilliant hundreds while David Warner and Glenn Maxwell were also brilliant with the bat.

The only concern for Finch’s side is a side injury to all-rounder Marcus Stoinis, who returned to the dressing room midway through his bowling stint. If Stoinis fails to recover from his injury, all-rounder Ashton Agar or Cameron Green might be drafted in to replace him.

India Possible Playing XI: Mayank Agarwal, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(C), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, T Natarajan/ Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, and Jasprit Bumrah.

Australia Possible Playing XI: David Warner, Aaron Finch (C), Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Marcus Stoinis/ Ashton Agar/Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey (WK), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, and Adam Zampa