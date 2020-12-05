- 1st T20I - 4 Dec, FriMatch Ended161/7(20.0) RR 8.05
IND vs AUS, India vs Australia 2020, 2nd T20I: Sydney Weather Forecast and Pitch Report for India vs Australia
IND vs AUS, India Tour of Australia 2020-21 2nd T20I: India will try to win and seal the series, while Australia will look to level it.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: December 5, 2020, 6:56 PM IST
IND vs AUS, India Tour of Australia 2020-21 2nd T20I: Sydney Weather Forecast
India will take on Australia in the second T20I of the three-match series at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Sunday, December 6. The match is scheduled to start at 1:40pm, IST. It will be a breezy day with plenty of sunshine. The maximum temperature is expected to reach 31-degree Celsius, while the minimum is likely to record at 17-degree Celsius. There is no probability of rain during the match. Humidity levels will be around 32 per cent, with wind gusts blowing at 41 kmph. The forecast is for a dry, mild evening.
https://www.accuweather.com/en/au/sydney/22889/daily-weather-forecast/22889
IND vs AUS, India Tour of Australia 2020-21 Third ODI: Canberra Pitch Report
INDIA VS AUSTRALIA 2020 | INDIA VS AUSTRALIA SCHEDULE
The pitch at the SCG is expected to aid batsmen similar during the ODI series. The track should mostly remain batting friendly throughout the duration of the match. The SCG has hosted seven T20I matches so far, the home side have good record at the venue. However, the visitors have a strong T20I record against the hosts, as they won two games here from previous tours.India are unbeaten in their last ten T20Is. They also chased 165 runs to level the series at the SCG two years ago. The upcoming T20I match being an evening fixture, both the sides will probably opt to chase if they win the toss.
Australia vs India T20I Live Streaming/Telecast Details
WHAT: Australia vs India
WHEN: December 6 at 1.40pm IST
WHERE: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
TELECAST: Sony SIX, Sony TEN 1 and Sony TEN 3 channels.
LIVE STREAMING: Sony Liv app
LIVE SCORE UPDATES: https://www.news18.com/cricketnext/cricket-live-scorecard/
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6047
|275
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking