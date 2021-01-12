India vs Australia: Ravindra Jadeja Ruled Out of Fourth Test Due to Thumb Injury, Hanuma Vihari Suffers Hamstring Tear

In a big blow to India's chances in the upcoming fourth Test at Brisbane against Australia, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been ruled out from the fixture, a BCCI release said. The left-hander suffered a thumb dislocation of day three of the Sydney Test, and could not participate in the match after that. He later went for scans and the results have shown that he has dislocated his thumb.

The all-rounder will now consult a hand specialist in Sydney before he returns to India. He will then head to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for further management of his injury.

Meanwhile, unconfirmed reports also suggest that hero of the drawn Sydney Test, Hanuma Vihari is all but out from the Brisbane Test, after suffering a hamstring tear. This is not a great news from the Indian camp, who had already suffered a spate of injuries and are practically fielding their second-rung team against the mighty Aussies.

Meanwhile, India managed to pull off an amazing draw against Australia on the final day of the 3rd Test at Sydney to keep the series alive going into the final Test at Brisbane. Both sides having won one match each in what has been an excellent Test series thus far, especially for neutrals. However, things could have been so very different were it not for the heroics of Hanuma Vihari and Ravichandran Ashwin, the latter of whom proved once again how useful an all-round player he is in the longest format of the game. But it wasn't Ashwin who faced as much pressure to prove his worth to the side as Vihari.

Going back as far as the second Test at Melbourne, there were question marks over Vihari's spot in the side with news reports suggesting team management would drop him after poor returns of just 16 and 8 in the first Test.

He held on to his spot but didn't fare much better, scoring just 21 in the one innings he batted. However, India winning the Test match meant that any changes to the side came down more to unavailabilities due to injury rather than form and so Vihari played at Sydney too.