IND vs AUS: KL Rahul Seeks Sai Baba's Blessing Ahead Of First Test Against Australia

India is all set to face the mighty Australian cricket team during the first Test scheduled to start on February 9. India vice-captain KL Rahul, who recently got married to Bollywood actor Athiya Shetty, paid a visit to the temple ahead of much awaited Border-Gavaskar trophy. The stylish batter was spotted visiting the iconic Sai Baba Mandir in Nagpur. Dressed in beige sweatshirts with comfy track pants, Rahul was spotted at the temple. The footage of Rahul’s visit to the temple soon triggered a buzz. In the video, Rahul can also be signing autographs for a young fan.

KL Rahul visited Sai Baba mandir in Nagpur ❤️😍 #KLRahul𓃵 pic.twitter.com/9zW4pfrUEE— Pawan arya (@Pawanar02106943) February 7, 2023

KL Rahul visited Sai Baba mandir in Nagpur. pic.twitter.com/sXZOp6K7vG— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) February 7, 2023

KL Rahul’s spiritual visit soon became a talking point as Indian cricket fans shared their views on the 30-year-old’s return after a break.

One Twitter user recalled KL Rahul’s prolific batting against Australia in 2017 and said the batter will be able to replicate a similar performance this time. “BGT 2017 type performance loading,” the comment read.

BGT 2017 type performance loading.— Aditya (@Adityakrsaha) February 7, 2023

Another person also wanted to witness a similar batting performance. “Want 2017 KL Rahul back," the comment read.

Want 2017 kl back— VIRAT TILL DEATH (@ViratTilldeath) February 7, 2023

Another Twitter user opined that KL Rahul will be able to breach the three-digit mark against Australia. “Century confirm,” read the tweet.

Century confirm— Prasun Jha (@jprasun21) February 7, 2023

One social media user voiced a similar opinion and wrote, “1-2 centuries for KL Rahul in this series.”

1-2 centuries for KL in this series— Arihant (@ArihantAsb) February 7, 2023

KL Rahul’s recent performance in Tests has not been quite impressive. Rahul could only manage to register a meagre average of 17.12 after playing eight innings last year. However, Rahul had managed to exhibit stupendous batting when Australia had last toured India for a Test series in 2017. The star batter had notched 393 runs to emerge as the third-highest run scorer in the cotest. In international cricket, Rahul was last seen in action during the third ODI against Sri Lanka last month.

In his last Test assignment, KL Rahul was up against Bangladesh in a two-match series last year. Rahul’s outing against Bangladesh turned out to be a hapless one after he failed to register even a single half-century.

When asked about the importance of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, KL Rahul stated that the series is a must-win for Team India.

“(It’s) a must-win series, When it is India vs Australia it always is. It’s no different than any other Border-Gavaskar series, eyes are on WTC as well,” KL Rahul said during a media interaction in Nagpur on Tuesday.

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy is scheduled to start on February 9 at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur.

Get the latest Cricket News here