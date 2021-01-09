CRICKETNEXT

Ind vs Aus Live: Angered Tim Paine Vents Frustration at Umpire After DRS Decision Goes in Favour of Cheteshwar Pujara

India vs Australia (TEST)

PLAY IN PROGRESS

AUS vs IND Cricket Scorecard (TEST)

3rd Test TEST, Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney, 07 January, 2021

Australia

1st INN

338/10

(105.4) RR 3.2

Australia Tim Paine (C) (W)
India trail by 150 runs with 6 wickets remaining
India Ajinkya Rahane (C)

India

1st INN

188/4

(83.5) RR 2.24

Ind vs Aus Live: Angered Tim Paine Vents Frustration at Umpire After DRS Decision Goes in Favour of Cheteshwar Pujara

Ahead of the 3rd Test Australian skipper Tim Paine had said about 'tension starting to boil under the surface', but it was the Aussie skipper who was seen smearing on day three of the third Test at the SCG against India after Australia lost a DRS review.

Paine, who was given out at Melbourne with a slight spike in the Snicko - which also was claimed to be a contentious decision, thought the spike was big enough to be given out and complained to Wilson. Wilson though repsonded saying he is not the third umpire; and Paine had this to say: “F***ing consistency Blocker! There’s a thing that goes past it".

On air at Fox Cricket, former Australian international and commentator Mark Waugh sided with Paine saying, this was similar to the skipper's dismissal. "Well Tim Paine is saying that’s what he got given out on, a very similar movement on Snicko," Waugh said. However, fellow commentator Brendan Julian was not convinced that the bat had come off Pujara's bat. “He’s saying the spike was about that high, I reckon it would have been a bit bigger. I get it, the frustration out there for the players but you can’t be giving that out.”

It was slow start for India on day three, but after losing Rahane to Cummins, Pujara picked up the pace somewhat with Hanuma Vihari in the middle.

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 New Zealand 3198 118
2 Australia 3028 116
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 South Africa 2499 96
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 6102 117
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4344 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6877 275
2 Australia 6800 272
3 India 10186 268
4 Pakistan 7516 259
5 South Africa 5047 252
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches