Ind vs Aus Live: Angered Tim Paine Vents Frustration at Umpire After DRS Decison Goes in Favour of Cheteshwar Pujara

Ahead of the 3rd Test Australian skipper Tim Paine had said about 'tension starting to boil under the surface', but it was the Aussie skipper who was seen smearing on day three of the third Test at the SCG against India after Australia lost a DRS review. Moments after Pat Cummins got the first breakthrough with the wicket of Indian skipper Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara was caught at bat-padding at short leg. Australia appealed, but umpire Paul Wilson was unmoved. Paine went for the review and there was no evidence of ball hitting the bat on the Hotspot or the Snicko. Even though, there was an ever so slight spike in the Snicko, but not enough for the third umpire to overrule Wilson and the on-field decision stayed.

Australia lose a review trying to prize out Pujara. Another fantastic decision by the umpire #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/k1coiuhI1W — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 8, 2021

Paine, who was given out at Melbourne with a slight spike in the Snicko - which also was claimed to be a contentious decision, thought the spike was big enough to be given out and complained to Wilson. Wilson though repsonded saying he is not the third umpire; and Paine had this to say: “F***ing consistency Blocker! There’s a thing that goes past it".

On air at Fox Cricket, former Australian international and commentator Mark Waugh sided with Paine saying, this was similar to the skipper's dismissal. "Well Tim Paine is saying that’s what he got given out on, a very similar movement on Snicko," Waugh said. However, fellow commentator Brendan Julian was not convinced that the bat had come off Pujara's bat. “He’s saying the spike was about that high, I reckon it would have been a bit bigger. I get it, the frustration out there for the players but you can’t be giving that out.”

It was slow start for India on day three, but after losing Rahane to Cummins, Pujara picked up the pace somewhat with Hanuma Vihari in the middle.