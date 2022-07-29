IND vs AUS Live Score, CWG 2022 Group A Match Latest Updates: Smriti Mandhana Departs After Breezy Start

Read more

Healy behind the stumps. Mandhana departs for 24 off 17.

Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and opted to bat first vs Australia at Edgbaston in their opening fixture of the Commonwealth Games 2022

Women’s cricket is set to make its debut at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham as India will take on Australia today in a high-voltage clash. The opening match between India and world champions Australia will be played at Edgbaston.

After a long time, the Indian women’s team will feature in a major event without Mithali Raj. The former Indian skipper announced her retirement from international cricket last month. Moreover, India will not have veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami in their squad. Though, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side seems pretty confident after they clinched a 2-1 victory against Sri Lanka in their last T20I assignment.

At the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, the Indian women’s team have been placed in Group A along with Australia, Pakistan and Barbados. India will face arch-rivals Pakistan in their next fixture, slated to take place on July 31.

Ahead of today’s Commonwealth Games 2022 match between India Women and Australia Women; here is all you need to know:

What date Commonwealth Games 2022 match between India Women (IN-W) and Australia Women (AU-W) will be played?

The Commonwealth Games 2022 match between India Women (IN-W) and Australia Women (AU-W) will take place on July 29, Friday.

Where will the Commonwealth Games 2022 match between India Women (IN-W) and Australia Women (AU-W) be played?

The Commonwealth Games match between India Women (IN-W) and Australia Women (AU-W) will be played at the Edgbaston.

What time will the Commonwealth Games 2022 match between India Women (IN-W) and Australia Women (AU-W) begin?

The Commonwealth Games match between India Women (IN-W) and Australia Women (AU-W) will begin at 3:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India Women (IN-W) and Australia Women (AU-W) match?

India Women (IN-W) and Australia Women (AU-W) match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India Women (IN-W) and Australia Women (AU-W) match?

India Women (IN-W) and Australia Women (AU-W) match is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

India Women (IN-W) and Australia Women (AU-W) Possible Starting XI:

India Women Predicted Line-up: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Sabbhineni Meghana, Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Jemimah Rodrigues, Yastika Bhatia (wicketkeeper), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Australia Women Predicted Line-up: Alyssa Healy (wicketkeeper), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning (captain), Tahlia McGrath, Rachael Haynes, Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Megan Schutt

