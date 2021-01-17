- 1st ODI - 08 Jan, 2021Match Ended269/5(50.0) RR 5.38
IND vs AUS: 'Perform in Australia, People Will Love You' - Shardul Thakur Recalls Ravi Shastri's Words
After scoring his maiden Test century to help India stay in the battle in the fourth Test against Australia in Brisbane, Shardul Thakur said he remembered coach Ravi Shastri's words when walking in to bat.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: January 17, 2021, 3:24 PM IST
After scoring his maiden Test century to help India stay in the battle in the fourth Test against Australia in Brisbane, Shardul Thakur said he remembered coach Ravi Shastri's words when walking in to bat.
Walking in at 186 for 6, Thakur made 67 in a 123-run stand with Washington Sundar (62) to life India to 336 in response to Australia's 369 all out.
"When I walked in, the situation was difficult. I won't deny that. They were on top at that time. The crowd was cheering for Australian bowlers. But I remember our coach Ravi Shastri saying something right at the start of the ODI series. He said, if you perform in this series you will be rewarded and people will love you for your performances. That one thing was also on your mind. If I perform here, people will love me and help my team," Thakur told reporters after the day's play.
Thakur also said Australia were trying to sledge him, but he remained unperturbed.
"They were trying to have a conversation with me but I wasn't answering them. Once or twice I answered them in one word but they were sort of normal questions. Even if they tried to sledge me, I just ignored it and kept on playing," said Thakur.
The right-arm medium pacer, who picked three wickets in the first innings, had come in with India struggling at 186/6. He and left-handed Sundar, who made 62 after also picking three wickets in the first innings, initially batted for time before playing their strokes during the course of their 123-run partnership.
"We weren't looking at the scoreboard. The idea was to spend some time there. We knew that their bowlers were tiring and we thought it was a matter of one hour. So if we hung in there for one more hour then probably we would be on top. So it was really important for us to hang in there, score off all the loose deliveries,"
"When we were playing in the middle and one of us played a rash shot then the other would just go up and tell the other, 'okay you are losing focus. Get back to normal and do your basics'," said Thakur.
"Whenever there was break, drinks or tea we would communicate that let us slow down the game. The break is about to happen. Those were small little conversations we had."
"When we were new, we were trying to defend a lot. As our partnership grew, we started playing shots. We knew that there is some true bounce here at the Gabba. If bowler errs on his line and length, we can put those loose deliveries away. We waited for our chance. Whenever there was a loose delivery we tried to put it away for four or take twos and threes hitting in outfield," he added.
(With IANS inputs)
