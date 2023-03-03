IND vs AUS: Ravichandran Ashwin Goes Past Kapil Dev to Become India's Third-Highest Wicket-taker in International Cricket

Ravichandran Ashwin scripted an incredible record during the third Test against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Ashwin, who recently reclaimed the top spot in the ICC rankings for Test bowlers, became India’s third-highest wicket-taker across all three formats of the game. The Tamil Nadu-born spinner outdistanced legendary India cricketer Kapil Dev’s tally of 687 wickets to achieve this sensational feat on day two of the match at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore. Ashwin, with 690 international wickets in his kitty, now occupies the third spot on the elite list of Indian bowlers. He is currently behind legendary Indian spinners Harbhajan Singh and Anil Kumble. While Harbhajan bagged 707 international wickets, former India skipper Kumble retired with 953 scalps to his name.

Ravichandran Ashwin has surpassed Kapil Dev’s tally in fewer appearances than the World Cup-winning India captain. While Kapil has featured in 356 games, Ashwin has till now played only 269 matches.

Ravichandran Ashwin failed to secure a wicket on the opening day of the penultimate Test match in Indore. The 36-year-old, however, came back strongly on second day by picking up the wickets of Peter Handscomb, wicketkeeper Alex Carey and Nathan Lyon to bowl out Australia for 197. However, he had to wait for almost an hour on Thursday, March 2, to claim his first wicket in the third Test match. Ashwin earned a crucial breakthrough for the hosts after he managed to break Handscomb and Cameron Green’s 40-run stand. Later, he bagged two more wickets to end the first innings with figures of 3/44 in 20.3 overs. Earlier, the Rohit Sharma-led side had folded for a lowly 109 in the first innings. Indian batting unit failed to do anything significant in the second innings as the hosts could only manage to score 163. Australia spinner Nathan Lyon claimed eight wickets in the second innings to gain an upper hand for his side.

Chasing a paltry total of 76, Australia suffered a massive jolt on the third day after they lost opening batter Usman Khawaja in the very first over of the second innings. Ravichandran Ashwin sent Khawaja back to the dressing room on only the second delivery of the day. However, the Steven Smith-led side did not face any further trouble as they clinched a convincing nine-wicket triumph in the third Test.

India currently holds a 2-1 lead in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The final Test match will start on March 9 in Ahmedabad.

