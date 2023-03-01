IND vs AUS: Ravindra Jadeja Becomes 2nd Indian to Score 5000 Runs and Pick 500 Wickets in International Cricket

Flamboyant India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja registered his name in a new record book by dismissing Australia opener Travis Head on Wednesday in the third Test match of Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The left-arm spinner continued his purple patch with the ball as he claimed four wickets on Day 1 to pull India back in the game at Holka Cricket Stadium, Indore. With Head’s scalp, Jadeja completed 500 international wickets.

The 34-year-old became the second Indian player to score 5000 runs and pick 500 wickets in international cricket. The southpaw is a mainstay in India’s set-up across formats as he has played 63 Tests, 171 ODIs and 64 T20Is for India. While he scored 5,527 runs so far in his international career- 2623 in Tests, 2447 in ODIs and 457 runs in T20Is.

While the left-arm off-spinner has claimed 263 Test wickets, 189 in 50-over format. While has claimed 51 scalps in T20Is.

Meanwhile, legendary India captain Kapil Dev was the first Indian to achieve the massive feat as he scored a total of 9,031 international runs during his illustrious career while he claimed 687 wickets - 434 in Tests and 253 in ODIs.

Jadeja finished day 1 of the Indore Test with four wickets as he pulled India back into the game single-handedly. Jadeja (4/63) took all four wickets for India as the other bowlers failed to get their names on the wickets tally.

After dismissing Head in his first over, Jadeja had to wait to claim his second as he threw away a chance to dismiss Marnus Labuschagne on duck courtesy of a no-ball.

However, Jadeja managed to spin his web around the star Australian batters in the final session to get the better of Labuschagne and Usman Khawaja in quick succession.

The Indian spinner also dismissed Steve Smith before the stump to pull India back into the game. The stand-in Aussie captain failed to read Jadeja once again in this series and get caught behind by wicketkeeper KS Bharat for 26.

Meanwhile, it was a disastrous start for India in the ongoing Test as Australia’s left-arm spinner Matthew Kuhnemann claimed his maiden five-fer in his second Test match as the hosts were bundled out for just 109 after opting to bat first.

