IND vs AUS: Ravindra Jadeja Becomes Fastest Indian to Pick 250 Wickets and Score 2500 Runs in Test Cricket

Flamboyant all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja scripted history on Friday as he became the fastest India to claim 250 wickets and score 2500 runs in Test cricket. Jadeja, who is currently ranked 1 ICC Test all-rounder, dismissed Australian opener Usman Khawaja on the first day of second Test to complete his 250 wickets in the longest format.

The left-arm spinner has been in sensational form with both bat and ball as he produced an all-round show in the Nagpur Test to help India claim a massive victory.

He continued to trouble the Australian batters with his spin in the second Test and got the better of Khawaja who was looking dangerous with his counter-attacking approach. The southpaw went for a reverse sweep against Jadeja on 81 and KL Rahul grabbed a sensational one-handed stunner to end his stay in the middle. It gave Jadeja his 250th Test wicket while Khawaja was left stunned and down on his knees.

Milestone - @imjadeja becomes the fastest Indian and second fastest in world cricket to 250 Test wickets and 2500 Test runs #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/FjpuOuFbOK— BCCI (@BCCI) February 17, 2023

Jadeja pipped legendary Kapil Dev to become the fastest Indian to achieve the double of - 250 wickets and 2500 runs in Tests. The southpaw achieved the feat in his 62nd Test, while he is the fastest in the world to complete it as Ian Botham is the only player ahead of him with 55 Tests.

2500 runs and 250 wickets - Fastest in Tests

Ian Botham - 55 Tests

Ravindra Jadeja - 62 Tests

Imran Khan - 64 Tests

Kapil Dev - 65 Tests

250 wickets and 2500 runs with the bat in test cricket for Ravindra Jadeja. What an impeccable player! @imjadeja #TeamIndia #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/y8vganxeRb— WhistlePodu Army ® - CSK Fan Club (@CSKFansOfficial) February 17, 2023

While Jadeja later dismissed Australia captain Pat Cummins to claim his 251st Test wicket.

The veteran all-rounder was the Player of the match in Nagpur Test as he claimed a five-wicket haul in the first innings and then followed it up with two scalps in the second. While he also scored valuable 70 runs with the help as India won the match by an innings and 132 runs.

Meanwhile, his spin partner Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith and Alex Carey to claim his 100th Test wicket against Australia. Ashwin spun his web on the first day as the Aussie batters failed to tackle him once again. He became the second Indian to claim 100 wickets against a single opposition in Tests.

