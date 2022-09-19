IND vs AUS: 'Batters Have Been Exploring Themselves, Now We Are Pushing the Bowlers, 'See, If You Can Start With a Yorker'"

Under Rohit Sharma, Team India was becoming a force to reckon with, but then came the e-word and suddenly fans were unsure what to expect from Rohit and his men. Although they kept winning on England and West Indies, in multi-nation tournaments where the stakes are high, the ‘explore yourself’ mantra can blow back in your face. Like it did in Asia Cup.

Also Read: IND vs AUS: ‘You Don’t Have to Look at Their Form’-Rohit Sharma Explains Criteria For Picking ‘Guys Like Umesh and Shami’

Till the last moment, India didn’t know who would be their main Keeper and who would be the back-up. Dinesh Karthik was preferred over Pant only for the latter to get picked ahead of the former. As a result, Pant’s form suffered. Nevertheless, as far as the skipper is concerned, he still wants the players to explore themselves. That’s his agenda for the next six games.

“It’s all about going out there and trying to find out more ways of exploring yourself, it’s always the same message. When I say that ‘we need to try new things I think we are already doing that. But there is no limit to this, you can extend yourself to so many different things. So we are not going to fall back and we will keep encouraging people to go and be more expressive. Try and see what you can do,” he said at the pre-match press conference ahead of the 1st T20I against Australia.

“So if someone doesn’t play a reverse sweep, can he play reverse sweep and see if he can get it right. Jo ap nahi karte ho, ap wo sab game me try karo.”

Meanwhile, he revealed that the management released the team early so that players can feel more secure, adding that they had decided on the probable squad in Asia Cup itself.

Also Read: Former South Africa Opener’s Suggestion for Babar Azam: ‘Use Your Feet Against Fast Bowler’

“I wanted to bring a certain sense of security in the team. That’s why we have announced the team so early. We had two series and we didn’t want to wait for the last series. In-fact, we had closed in on our T20 World Cup squad in Asia Cup itself.”

“We have made just one or two changes. In next six games, we need to try and achieve new things. What we can achieve through different styles and different play. We played a lot of cricket in India, so we know-yaha kya hota hai aur kya nahi hota.”

“We have encouraged the batters to do all this and now we are pushing the bowlers to try new things. Just see if you can bowl the first ball of the match as yorker.”

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here