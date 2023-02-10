IND vs AUS | 'Run-making Wasn't Easy, Rohit Sharma Adapts Really Well': Batting Coach Vikram Rathour

Team India batting coach Vikram Rathour heaped praise on skipper Rohit Sharma for his magnificent century on a difficult batting surface to help the hosts take a healthy lead over Australia in the opening Test. Rohit stood tall against the quality bowling attack on a tricky surface and slammed 120 runs as India ended the day with a crucial 144-run lead.

The swashbuckling opener batted with positive intent and dispatched the loose deliveries for boundaries at regular intervals to put the bowlers under pressure. He took his time and fought hard during the tough period when India lost wickets at regular intervals. He scored 120 runs off 212 balls.

The Indian batting coach hailed Rohit’s temperament and said talked about his ability to adapt to different conditions and situations

“Today’s innings was special, showed good temperament. Special temperament, run-making was not easy. He adapts really well, that’s the quality he has. We know how he plays in India, he went to England and changed his game. Today also he showed his adaptability," Rathour said in the press conference.

Meanwhile, Rathour also backed Rohit’s opening partner KL Rahul to bounce back and as he pointed out his recent performances in Test cricket. He suggested that the team management us not putting any kind of pressure on Rahul.

“To be fair to KL last 10 innings he has played he has couple fo fifties and couple of hundreds, I don’t think we are there," he added.

Rahul batted cautiously on Day 1 of the Nagpur Test but lost his wicket at the brink of stumps for 20. The Indian vice-captain has scored 618 runs in the last 19 innings which included two centuries and two fifties.

The batting coach further heaped praises on the left-arm all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel who helped India stretch their lead with brave half-centuries in the third session of the day.

“Final session was good. Real privilege to have three spinners who can bat. It was a much-needed partnership, and we are in a good position," said Rathour.

There was a lot of noise around the Nagpur pitch before the start of the game, but the Rathour suggested that it hasn’t turned much so far.

“The wicket has played really well. It has not turned that match, or has misbehaved," he added.

