India vs Australia: Sachin Tendulkar Credits Mohammad Siraj for In-cutters, Says Movement Wasn't Due to Cracks on Pitch

India speedster Mohammad Siraj has taken rapid strides in Test cricket after making his debut in the ongoing Australia series. The Hyderbadi has impressed one and all with his control and ability to swing the ball both ways. One of his fans is Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar. The 26-year-old confused the batsmen with a good mixture of outswingers and in-cutters, with which Tendulkar was mighty impressed.

India speedster Mohammad Siraj has taken rapid strides in Test cricket after making his debut in the ongoing Australia series. The Hyderabadi has impressed one and all with his control and ability to swing the ball both ways. One of his fans is Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar. The 26-year-old confused the batsmen with a good mixture of outswingers and in-cutters, with which Tendulkar was mighty impressed.

Tendulkar, while speaking on his Youtube channel said that it wasn't the cracks on the pitch, that helped the bowler get the movement, as claimed by the commentators. But it was his ability with the ball.

"When Mohammad Siraj was bowling, I heard a couple of guys say, 'the ball hit the crack and nipped back'. Something which I observed was completely different. Siraj while bowling the outswinger, would get his fingers behind the ball, and release the ball. The seam is pointing towards first slip or sometimes towards second slip.

"And when he wanted to bowl the in-cutter that moves off the seam, then he would keep the shine on the off-side. He would then go cross-seam. That's when the commentators also noticed that."

He concluded, "I don't think the movement was off the crack, but it was Siraj's talent, his ability to bowl those in-cutter."

Meanwhile, Australia off-spinner Nathan Lyon has said he is looking to exploit the crack outside the off-stump during the ongoing fourth and final Test at the Gabba. The ongoing Test is his 100th and Lyon is looking to get his 400th Test wicket in the series. The Rohit Sharma wicket just prior to tea was his 397th.

"It was like a Day 3 wicket yesterday, and there's a nice crack outside off-stump so I'm trying to aim at that. My natural line is Paine's right glove, that's about a foot outside off-stump, and there's a nice crack on that line so hopefully I can get something out of that," said Lyon after the end of the second day's play. He added that he tried to bowl his best ball to Rohit.

