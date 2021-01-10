CRICKETNEXT

IND vs AUS: Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma Cross Rare Milestones in Another Strong Opening Partnership

India vs Australia (TEST)

STUMPS

AUS vs IND Cricket Scorecard (TEST)

3rd Test TEST, Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney, 07 January, 2021

Australia

1st INN

338/10

(105.4) RR 3.2

2nd INN

312 /6

(87.0) 3.59

Australia Tim Paine (C) (W)
India need 309 runs to win with 8 wickets remaining
India Ajinkya Rahane (C)

India

1st INN

244/10

(100.4) RR 2.42

2nd INN

98 /2

(34.0) RR 2.88

IND vs AUS: Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma Cross Rare Milestones in Another Strong Opening Partnership

Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma crossed milestones as an opening pair while adding 71 runs in partnership in India's chase of 407 against Australia in the third Test in Sydney.

Gill and Rohit became only the third Asian pair to add 50+ opening stands in both innings of a Test in Australia. The duo had added 70 for the opening stand in the first innings.

It was also a milestone considering it came in the fourth innings.

Both Gill and Rohit looked steady before Gill fell caught behind to Josh Hazlewood for 31 off 64. Gill reviewed the umpire's decision but in vain.

Earlier, Australia declared their second innings at 312/6 at Tea on Day Four, thus setting a 407-run target for India in the ongoing third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

Umpires called the end of the second session after Cameron Green, who scored 84, got out after being caught behind by substitute wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha against Jasprit Bumrah. Green shared a 104-run partnership off just 116 balls with skipper Tim Paine who remained unbeaten at 39.

Earlier, resuming the session at 182/4, Steve Smith and Green collected runs at a brisk pace and scored boundaries at will, thus adding pressure on the Indian bowlers. Smith (81) was the first wicket to fall in the session as he got out lbw against off spinner Ravichandran Ashwin for the third time in the series.

Paine, who came in next, started off slowly but once he got his eyes set, he punished the Indian bowlers and alongside Green, hit the ball to all parts of the ground. Green, in particular, was highly impressive as he scored his maiden half-century. The hosts were also helped by poor fielding by the Indian players who dropped plenty of catches.

After reaching the milestone, the all-rounder unleashed and scored four sixes before getting out and bringing an end to his 132-ball inning.

For India, Ashwin and Navdeep Saini picked two wickets apiece while Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah scalped one wicket each.

Apart from Green and Smith, Marnus Labuschagne also contributed with valuable 73 in their second innings.

Australia had made 338 in the first innings and bowled India out for 244 in theirs.

