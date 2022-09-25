IND vs AUS T20I series match: IND vs AUS Head-to-Head record and venue record of the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium

India are set to take on Australia for the third and final T20I at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Sunday, September 25. India, after suffering a defeat in the opening contest of the series in Mohali, made a terrific comeback in Nagpur. Winning the toss, Rohit Sharma decided to bowl first. The bowlers were staring at an uphill task to curtail the Australia batters in the rain-curtailed match. A brilliant direct throw by Virat Kohli gave India its first breakthrough and Axar Patel followed it up with two quick wickets. Aaron Finch, however, held the innings from one end and ensured to keep the run rate moving. After Finch, Australia’s hero from the Mohali match, Matthew Wade, took the baton forward. Wade struck an unbeaten 43 off 20 deliveries to propel the visitors to 90 runs from their 8 overs.

The Indian reply was studded with firepower by skipper Rohit Sharma from the very first over. Taking the Australian bowlers for a task, Rohit eased the run chases for his team in a rain-curtailed match. Eventually, it boiled down to 9 needed off the final over. On the crease was Dinesh Karthik who was yet to face any delivery. However, the veteran ensured that there were no hiccups on India’s way to victory and hit 10 off the first two balls to take the finish line.

IND vs AUS Head-to-Head:

The two teams have played 25 matches against each other in T20Is; out of which 14 have been won by India and Australia have emerged victorious on 10 occasions. One match ended without a result.

IND vs AUS previous game

The last time the two teams clashed, India registered a six-wicket win against Australia in Hyderabad.

Last five results:

Indian Won by 6 wickets

Australia won by 4 wickets

Australia won by 12 runs

India won by 6 wickets

India won by 11 runs

Here is the venue record of Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad (T20I):

Total games played: 2

Games won by teams batting first: 0

Games won by teams batting second: 1

Highest total: 209/4 (20 overs) by IND vs WI

Lowest total: 207/5 (20 overs) by WI vs IND

