India and Australia are locking horns for a three-match T20I series. This is a dress rehearsal for the upcoming T20 World Cup and India would be looking to finalize their team combination.

The Cricketnext team along with Chetan Narula brings you a series preview in which they discuss the opening conundrum, Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik debate, Axar Patel’s role, and many more important topics.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here