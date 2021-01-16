India vs Australia: Team India Fan Demands Justice After Being Subject to Racial Profiling by Guard at SCG

While India's series against Australi Down Under has been marred by racial abuse of the players, there are now reports of fans being subject to racial profiling as well. The SCG officials are investigating the same, after the case of racial abuse of an Indian origin fan has surfaced. According to the Sydney Morning Herald, a fan, identified as Krishna Kumar, has accused the security staff at the stadium of 'racial profiling' and 'unjustified frisking'.

While India's series against Australia Down Under has been marred by racial abuse of the players, there are now reports of fans being subject to racial profiling as well. The SCG officials are investigating the same, after the case of racial abuse of an Indian origin fan has surfaced. According to the Sydney Morning Herald, a fan, identified as Krishna Kumar, has accused the security staff at the stadium of 'racial profiling' and 'unjustified frisking'.

ALSO READ - India vs Australia: BCCI Pays Tribute to Hanuma Vihari's Sydney Knock, Wishes Him 'a Speedy Recovery'

The incident seems to have occurred when the fan was trying to carry four banners on the final day of the Sydney Test that read, “Rivalry is good, racism is not”, “No racism mate”, “Brown inclusion matters” and “Cricket Australia more diversity please”.

“He told me, ‘If you need to address this matter, go back to where you belong,” Krishna Kumar mentioned.

“It was a very small banner. I made it out of my kids’ paper roll,” he added.

Kumar also said that the security official then asked his junior guards to give him ‘a complete frisking when he gets back”. “To me this a pure case of profiling,” he mentioned.

“They changed their entire formation so the guy next to the boundary is standing right in front of me and facing me. I’m not looking for compensation, I’m not looking for free tickets, I’m not looking for a membership,” Krishna Kumar told The Sydney Morning Herald.

“I want justice. I want accountability. I was feeling stripped, feeling watched and I went there to fight racism.

“Why ought to I be stopped from addressing racism, particularly at a floor the place it was debatable whether or not it was taking place or not?

ALSO READ - India vs Australia: 'Straight Out of The Service Station?' - Shane Warne Mocks Rishabh Pant's Flashy Sunglasses

“Forget whoever you’re supporting. I thought it was important as a cricket fan and as a responsible citizen to basically stand up against racism. My wife is Australian, my boys are Australian, my friends are all Australians. I’ve been to the MCG, I’ve been to the T20 Women’s World Cup. I’ve never been abused or racially attacked,” he added.

Venues NSW has gone on to say that they are aware of the incident and have met the complainant.

“We are investigating the complainant’s allegations and we’ll make no further comment until our investigation is complete,” a spokesperson mentioned.