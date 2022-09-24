IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli Drops Cameron Green, But Redeems Himself With Sharp Throw | WATCH

Virat Kohli is known to be one of the best fielders in the world and yet he dropped a catch of Australia opener Cameron Green during the second T20I match between India and Australia. It was a tough chance as not only Kohli had to cover a lot of distance, but would also had to pouch it safely. He did the first, but somehow erred in the second. Nevetheless, he came back really well as he managed to remove Cameron Green with a sharp throw.

The incident happened in the second ball of the second over when Green pushed Axar Patel through the mid on region where Kohli picked the ball and threw it back to the spinner who removed the bails in a flash. It must be noted here that it was the sharp throw from Kohli that did the trick in the end. WATCH.

Earlier Kohli managed to score 11 runs before he lost his stumps to his bogey man: Adam Zampa after he picked up a boundary off Daniel Sams, before smacking one over Zampa’s head for another four. However, the spinner won the battle of wits as his quicker delivery beat the Indian and dislodged the stumps.

Earlier, India had won the toss and opted to bowl when Finch scooped one over the keeper’s head for a boundary and then sent one across the point area to accumulate 10 runs off Hardik Pandya (0/10 in 1 over), who opened the bowling for India.

Axar was then introduced and Cameron Green (5) tried to lift him over long-on but a running Virat Kohli couldn’t hold on to the ball. Kohli, however, redeemed himself in the next delivery when his quick throw helped Axar to dislodge the stumps and end Green’s stay.

