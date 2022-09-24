IND vs AUS: Wasim Jaffer's Hilarious Post on Twitter Surmising India's Comeback in 'Wet Conditions'

India registered a thrilling six-wicket win over Australia in the curtailed second T20I against Australia in Nagpur to draw level at one-all in the three-match series. Banking on the batting heroics of captain Rohit Sharma, the hosts overhauled the target of 91 from 8 overs with four deliveries to spare.

Former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer shared a hilarious post on the comeback by Rohit-led India in the “wet conditions”. The second T20I was delayed due to a wet outfield.

Jaffer, whose memes on cricket often go viral on Twitter, shared a video of a man taking control of his overturned boat in a water body.

“India coming back into the series in wet conditions,” read the caption posted with the video.

India coming back into the series in wet conditions 😄 #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/g7PQUHzalN — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) September 23, 2022

The contest between India and Australia in Nagpur was delayed by nearly two-and-a-half-hours due to the unsuitable conditions the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium. In the rain-curtailed match, the overs were brought down to eight per side.

After winning the toss, India opted to bowl first, a decision that soon gave fruitful results.

Following the run-out of allrounder Cameron Green by a brilliant throw from Virat Kohli, Axar Patel sent Glenn Maxwell and Tim David back to the pavilion cheaply as well.

Aaron Finch, however, kept the scoreboard ticking from his end. He was joined by Matthew Wade at the crease later on and the southpaw continued from where he had left things in Mohali. Launching an all-out attack on the Indian bowlers, Wade scored an unbeaten 43 off 20 deliveries to propel Australia to 90/5.

The India reply was starred with some stunning power-hitting right from the first over.

While Adam Zampa managed to give his side a breakthrough with the wicket of KL Rahul, Rohit was in no mood to stop. The match boiled down to 9 off the final 6 deliveries.

Dinesh Karthik hit a six on the first and a four off the second to take India over the line.

Rohit remained unbeaten at 46 off 20 with four fours and as many sixes.

The Indian skipper, during the innings, also became the first-ever batter to score 500 boundaries in T20I cricket.

