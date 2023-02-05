IND vs AUS: Won't Mind Seeing KL Rahul at No 5; Shubman Gill Should Not be Asked to Come Down Order, Says MSK Prasad

Former BCCI chief selector MSK Prasad suggested that India should not drop Shubman Gill to the middle order in the upcoming four-match Test series against Australia. Several reports suggested that Shreyas Iyer is expected to miss the opening match of the Border-Gavaskar trophy as he has yet not recovered from his injury. In case he misses out, the Indian team management has a tough task ahead to find a suitable option at number 5. Suryakumar Yadav and Shubman Gill are in the line to fill in his shoes.

Shubman has already played 13 Tests for India but he has not batted in the middle order so far. He has played a couple of crucial knocks for the team including a century. While Suryakumar is yet to make his Test debut despite playing 79 first-class matches.

Rohit Sharma vs Virat Kohli: Former Coach Reveals The Rift Was Real But Ravi Shastri Played The Peacemaker

However, Prasad suggested that Shubman should open the innings for India, while India should use vice-captain KL Rahul at number 5 as he has already done well in ODIs at that spot.

“I would not mind seeing KL Rahul at No. 5 in Tests. I don’t think Gill should be asked to come down the order. Rahul has played well in 50-over cricket and I see no reason why he shouldn’t come down the order," MSK Prasad told the news agency PTI.

Shubman has been in incredible form recently in white-ball cricket as he slammed a double century against New Zealand in ODIs and then followed with his maiden T20I ton in T20Is. While Rahul missed the New Zealand series due to family commitments as he got married during that time.

Also Read | IND vs AUS 2023: Curators Asked to Prepare Pitches For ‘Good Test Cricket’ Across Five Days

While the former India selector further said that India should pick KS Bharat over Ishan Kishan in the XI as he has been travelling with the team for the past year as a back-up for Rishabh Pant who will be missing the series.

“He (Bharat) has been groomed for this role even in presence of Rishabh Pant for the past two years. So, it is only fitting that Bharat is given the first chance to don the big gloves. He is ready," Prasad said.

Get the latest Cricket News here