IND vs AUS: 'Ye Pagal Hai Thoda'-Rohit Sharma's Cheeky Dig On Steve Smith | WATCH

India captain Rohit Sharma brought out his ‘inner Cheteshwar Pujara’ on the second day of the first Test match between India and Australia. Replying to Australia’s 177, India started the day cautiously but kept on losing wickets under the onslaught from Todd Murphy who went onto pick up four wickets. But Rohit hung on at one end and alongside Ravindra Jadeja helped India come back into the match. By the time, he was dismissed, he had already accounted for 120 runs off just 212 balls.

In the meantime, there was an interesting incident that happened which was caught on camera. As Rohit denied a single to his non striker, he can be heard saying something about Steve Smith. ‘Ye Pagal hai thoda,’ (He can be mad sometimes), he was heard saying.

This incident happened in the 77th over of the Australian innings when Marnus Labuschagne was bowling. Rohit was batting at 115 at the time, while Jadeja was new to the crease and made just 7 runs.

Rohit was made to work hard, surface wasn’t easy to bat on: Rathour

Australia made Rohit Sharma “work hard" for his 120-run knock and it was a special effort since it came on a track that wasn’t easy to bat on, India batting coach Vikram Rathour said after the hosts strengthened their position in the series-opener.

Rohit’s hundred and half-centuries from Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel has given India a first innings lead of 144, going into the third day.

“It was a special innings by Rohit and it is a great feeling (to see him score runs). He showed good temperament and it was very important innings as the surface wasn’t easy to bat on," Rathour said at the end of the second day’s play.

Since he started opening in Test matches, Rohit has played some great knocks but the three hundreds that stand out include his epic 161 on a Chepauk snake pit, a ton at the Oval and Friday’s knock on a low, slow turner against Australia.

“That is the quality of his batting," Rathour said.

