IND vs AUS | 'You Never Feel Like Rohit Sharma is Out There Just to Survive': Matthew Hayden Hails India Captain

Australian batting great Matthew Hayden heaped praise on India captain Rohit Sharma for his sublime century on Day 1 of first Test match in Nagpur. The swashbuckling opener batted with positive intent and scored an unbeaten 56 at the stumps as India trail by 100 runs. Rohit took control of things after Ravindra Jadeja spun his magic to dismantle the Australian batting line-up which was bundled out for just 177.

Rohit displayed his class and scored three boundaries in the first over itself to put added pressure on Pat Cummins who is also leading the Australian team. The Indian skipper batted with a positive approach as he scored boundaries at regular intervals to put the Aussie bowlers under the pressure. He has so far smashed 9 fours and a six in 69 balls and is batting at a healthy strike rate of 81.16.

India vs Australia 1st Test Day 1 Highlights

Hayden was highly impressed with Rohit’s batting approach on Day 1 and said he backed himself to play shots.

“I just think he kept it really simple like a good batter should. He really had to reinvent himself. One thing that you should do once you come to bat is to really back yourself. He was not under any pressure and expressed himself. KL Rahul also supported him and gave India a really strong start,” said Hayden on Star Sports.

The veteran Australian opener further emphasised on Rohit’s ability to put the pressure back on the opposition bowlers.

“The thing about Rohit Sharma is that he puts the pressure on the bowler, and always looks to score. You never feel like he is out there just to survive. So, it’s a great way to bat, especially in conditions where it is tough to score runs, who need to have the confidence to play your shots. He looks in good touch, it doesn’t feel like he is searching for the ball. He is in fine form,” Hayden added.

Also Read | Cheating? Tampering? Relax, Ravindra Jadeja Was Applying Ointment for Sore Finger

Australia managed to get just one wicket on Day 1 as KL Rahul was dismissed for 20 after a cautious effort. However, the visitors have to take early wickets on Day 2 to bounce back as India are currently trailing by 100 runs with 9 wickets in hand.

Get the latest Cricket News here