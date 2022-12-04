IND vs BAN, 1st ODI: 'I Feel the Genes are There and it's Only About Handling Pressure', Says Rohit Sharma

India fell to an opening game defeat to Bangladesh in Dhaka as the Bangla Tigers rallied to a 1-wicket victory over the neighbours with 24 deliveries to spare.

India, put to bat first after Bangladesh won the toss, scored just 187 in 41.1 overs as KL Rahul’s 73 runs off 70 deliveries was the highest score for the Indian batting unit on the evening.

Captain Rohit Sharma got 27 runs off 31 balls while Shreyas Iyer’s 39 ball- 24 run knock and Washington Sundar’s 19 off 43 deliveries were the only other double-digit scores for India at the Sher-e-Bangla stadium.

“It was a very close game. We did pretty well to come back into that position. We didn’t bat well. 184 wasn’t good enough," the 35-year-old began.

Shakib Al Hasan picked up 5 wickets while Ebadot Hossain’s four scalps and Mehidy Hasan’s solitary dismissal wrapped India up.

India put up a fight with the ball as Mohammed Siraj’s three wickets gave India some hope. Kuldeep Sen and Washington Sundar picked up two scalps apiece while Deepak Chahar and Shardul Thakur ended the evening with 1 dismissal each.

“But we bowled pretty well and they held their nerve in the end. If you look back at how we bowled right from ball one - of course, we would have loved to bowl better at the end - but we bowled pretty well for 40 overs and took wickets. We just didn’t have enough runs," the Indian skipper said.

“Another 25-30 runs would have helped. We were looking at 240-250 after the 25-over mark. When you keep losing wickets it is difficult."

But, Liton Das’ 41-run knock, supported by Mehidy’s unbeaten 38-run contribution and Shakib’s 29 runs helped Bangladesh over the line and register a victory.

“We need to learn and understand how to play on such wickets. No excuses for us because we are used to these wickets. I don’t really know how much they can improve in a couple of practice sessions," Sharma elucidated.

“I feel the genes are there and it’s only about handling pressure. I am sure these guys will learn and we look forward to the next game. Hopefully, we can change things around. We know exactly what we need to do in these conditions," concluded the Indian captain.

