IND vs BAN, 1st Test: Bangladesh Reach 42-0 at Stumps, Still Need 471 runs to Win with Two Days to Go

Set a stiff 513-run target to win, Bangladesh reached 42 for no loss at stumps on the third day of the opening Test against India here on Friday.

At the break, Najmul Hossain Shanto (25) and Zakir Hasan (17) were at the crease for the home team.

India dismissed Bangladesh for 150 in their first innings with left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav taking a career-best 5 for 40.

Skipper KL Rahul, however, didn’t enforce the follow-on. India then declared their second innings for 258 for 2 after Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara hit centuries as India moved into a favourable position to win the first test.

Gill hit his maiden century and scored 110 from 152 balls, including 10 fours and three sixes, while Pujara was not out on 102 to steer India to 258-2 before declaring the second innings.

India racked up 404 in its first innings and then bowled Bangladesh out for 150, taking a 254-run lead.

Gill and captain KL Rahul gave the side a solid start in order to set a target out of Bangladesh’s reach, adding 70 runs.

Pacer Khaled Ahmed had Rahul caught by Taijul Islam at fine leg with a short-pitched delivery on 23 to make the breakthrough.

But Gill and Pujara hardly faced any challenge from the Bangladesh attack, which was without the service of fast bowler Ebadot Hossain and Shakib Al Hasan due to back pain.

Gill brought up his maiden century off 147 balls, hitting offspinner Mehidy Hasan for a boundary through mid-on.

But he was dismissed by the same bowler shortly after that, trying to pace the innings.

Pujara, who completed his half-century off 87 balls, took the anchor role and brought up the next fifty off just 43 balls as he raised his hundred off 130 balls with a boundary through mid-on from left-arm spinner Taijul Islam delivery.

It was the fastest of 19 test centuries.

India declared the innings right after his century, with Virat Kohli on 19 at the other end.

Unlike the first innings, Bangladesh made a solid start as Najmul and Zakir punished the loose balls in disdain on a pitch that appeared to be good for batting.

In the morning session, India took two Bangladeshi wickets early with left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav registering career-best figures of 5-40.

Bangladesh was able to add just 17 runs to its overnight total of 133-8.

Kuldeep had Ebadot Hossain stumped for 17 runs to complete his third five-wicket haul in test cricket.

Axar Patel (1-10) then wrapped up Bangladesh’s innings, having Mehidy stumped for 25.

