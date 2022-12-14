IND vs BAN 1st Test: Pujara, Iyer Fifties Put India Back on Track as Visitors Post 278/6 at Stumps on Day 1

Cheteshwar Pujara and Shreyas Iyer managed to put India back in the game at the stumps on Day 1 of the opening Test match at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram. The duo shared a crucial 149-run stand for the fifth wicket after the top-order failed to live up to the expectations on a surface which was more suitable for batting. Pujara scored 90 runs to showcase his class once again in red-ball cricket, however, he failed to reach the triple-digit mark. While the luck was in Iyer’s favour as he remained unbeaten on 82 at stumps as India posted 278/6 in 90 overs.

Bangladesh managed to shift momentum a little bit in their favour in the final overs by dismissing Pujara and Axar Patel. Taijul Islam dismissed Pujara on 90 with a sensational delivery which spun away from him to hit the timber. While Axar was dismissed on the final ball of the day by Mehidy Hasan Miraz for 14.

India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 1 Highlights

Earlier, stand-in skipper KL Rahul won the toss and elected to bat against Bangladesh but the decision didn’t work in the visitors’ favour.

Young opener Shubman Gill who started strong lost wicket as he perished to a poor shot, an avoidable sweep and was dismissed for 20. Skipper Rahul (22) also followed him soon in the pavilion after he played away from his body off pacer Khaled Ahmed only to drag it back onto the stumps.

Batting maestro Virat Kohli’s struggle in Test cricket continues as he was dismissed for just 1. Kohli fell to a beauty from Islam who got one to turn sharply from leg-stump to hit the back leg of the star Indian batter, trapping in front of the stumps. India went for a review which was unsuccessful.

The much-needed attacking approach was displayed once again by Rishabh Pant who put the pressure back on Islam by smashing him for a couple of fours and a six over wide long-on. Pant smashed six fours and two sixes in his 45-ball, 46-run knock as he along with Pujara (42 not out) added 64 runs after India were reduced to 48 for 3 in the 20th over.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table | FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule | FIFA World Cup 2022 Results | FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Boot

However, the southpaw was dismissed in the post-lunch session by Mehidy Hasan.

Iyer, who came out to bat at number 5, looked a bit scratchy at the start but he got settled after spending time in the middle. He was dropped by Ebadton Hossain after scoring fifty and also managed a lucky escape after Hossain’s delivery hit the stumps but the bails didn’t fall off to help him survive.

Pujara’s wait for his Test century continues as he was dismissed on 90 as Taijul got the much-needed wicket at the right moment to break the crucial stand.

The team management decided to send Axar Patel above Ravichandran Ashwin but it didn’t work out as the southpaw failed to remain unbeaten at stumps.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here