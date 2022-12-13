IND vs BAN, 1st Test: We've to Bowl Patiently And Wait for Their Mistakes - Taskin Ahmed on Bowling Plan Against India

Pacer Taskin Ahmed suggested that the Bangladesh bowlers bowl patiently and wait for Indian batters to commit mistakes in the first Test match. Ahmed asserted that the wicket at Chattogram is a batting paradise and it will be tough for the pacers to get any assistance from the surface. The 3rd ODI between the two teams was also played in the same stadium as India posted a mammoth 409 runs in 50 overs as young opener Ishan Kishan slammed a double century while batting maestro Virat Kohli scored a ton.

The pacer said that the board is working to prepare better wickets but the current one at Chattogram is expected to be a batting-friendly surface.

“Chattogram is a batting paradise in Bangladesh. It has never been easy for fast bowlers here," Taskin said. “We are improving but we are yet to get favourable wickets. It is usually a batting track," Taskin told reporters ahead of the first Test.

Ahmed suggested that they have to rely on getting some swing from the new ball and reverse swing from the old but key will be to keep patient.

“If we try to force the issue, it won’t work in our favour. We will leak runs. They are good players, so we have to get the new ball to swing a bit. Maybe get reverse swing with the old ball. We have to try to break their patience. We have to bowl patiently and wait for their mistakes. It won’t be right to say that we want to blow them away," he said.

“Test cricket is always challenging. We have won Tests by taking it to the fifth day, so here too, we have to take the game into the fifth day," he added.

The pacer is still unsure about his fitness for the opening Test as he said that he is still working on increasing his workload and he might sit out for the match.

“The team management is concerned about my workload build-up. I have just returned from an injury, so I am working on increasing workload build-up, fitness and bowling load," Taskin said.

“If I can fulfill the load before this game, they may think of playing me. If not, then I might not play this Test. I might be playing the second Test in that case. I have spoken to them about it. I am following my workload plan," he said.

