IND vs BAN, 1st Test: 'Working on Both Angles, Over And Around' - Kuldeep Yadav After Sensational Spell on Day 2

Team India spinner Kuldeep Yadav admitted that he was a bit nervous before bowling his first over against Bangladesh on day 2 of the opening Test match at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram. Kuldeep produced a sensational spell as he claimed four wickets to pin the Bangladesh team down. The left-arm spinner spun the web around the Bangladesh middle-order as they were eight down for 133 at stumps.

Kuldeep mixed his variations well as the hosts had no answer for his spin on a tricky surface as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals.

The 28-year-old said that he was lucky to get a wicket on his first over which helped him calm his nerves.

“I was a bit nervous at the start. I was a bit lucky to the first wicket in the first over. After a couple of overs I started feeling good, I was mixing my deliveries and was getting good turn as well," Kuldeep told broadcasters.

Kuldeep found proper turn and bounce with the ball to pick 4/33, after making a crucial 40, also his highest Test score with the bat.

Kuldeep further revealed that he hasn’t tweaked his action but he is just trying to get better with his rhythm which has worked in his favour.

“I haven’t done nothing much with my action. It has been a year now, just trying to be a bit better with my rhythm, which has helped me with my pace and turn. I have been working on both the angles, over and around," he added.

Kuldeep, who has not played much cricket in the Indian jersey in recent times, said that he worked hard in domestic cricket to get better.

“I tried that when I played for India A a few months ago. So bowling around the wicket was good," he said.

At stumps on day two, Bangladesh were 133 for eight, trailing India by 271 runs. With two wickets in hand, the hosts still need 72 runs to avoid a follow-on.

