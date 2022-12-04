IND vs BAN 2022, 1st ODI: Shakib Al Hasan Takes 5/36 as India Bowled Out For 186 in Dhaka

KL Rahul top-scored with a fighting half-century as India crumbled to the guile of Bangladesh allrounder Shakib Al Hasan who took a five-wicket haul to bowl out the tourists for 186 in 41.2 Overs. Shakib backed his skipper Litton Das’ decision to bowl first with an excellent over in which knocked down India captain Rohit Sharma (27) and Virat Kohli (9) leave them wobbling.

Rahul waged a lone battle with a well-crafted 73 off 70 but found little to no support from others as Shakib ran through India’s batting line-up to finish with figures of 5/36. He was well supported by Ebadot Hossain who took 4/47 while Mehidy Hasan Miraz chipped in with one wicket.

India made a cautious start but the introduction of spinners left them struggling. Mehidy was the first to land a blow when he castled a reverse-sweeping Shikhar Dhawan on 27 before Shakib struck twice in an over that saw Litton producing a stunning diving effort at covers to take a one-handed catch resulting in the dismissal of Kohli.

At 49/3, Rahul walked in to join Shreyas Iyer in the middle and a brief recovery followed, raising India’s hopes. However, Ebadot struck in the 20th over with the scalp of Shreyas on 24 and broke the partnership on 43.

Washington Sundar than was dropped on 12 but he failed to capitalise on the chance to add just seven more to his total before perishing.

The Indian lower order was dealt with swiftly with Shahbaz Ahmed (0), Shardul Thakur (2), Deepak Chahar (0) in quick succession.

With the dismissal of Rahul in the 40th over, India’s hopes of a respectable total ended. He struck five fours and four sixes during his innings.

Brief Scores: India 186-all out in 41.2 Overs (KL Rahul 73, Rohit Sharma 27) vs Bangladesh (Shakib Al Hasan 5/36, Ebadot Hossain 4/47)

