IND vs BAN 2022: Meet Gujarat Titans' Yash Dayal Who Earns Maiden India Call-up For Bangladesh ODIs

Young pacer Yash Dayal earned his maiden India call-up for the ODI series against Bangladesh. Chetan Sharma, Chairman of selectors of the All-India Senior Selection Committee, announced the squads for upcoming tours of New Zealand and Bangladesh on Monday. The BCCI took care of the workload management of several stars who are currently playing in the T20 World Cup which made way for young starts to get a chance on the international tours.

The 24-year-old, who made his Indian Premier League debut this year, played a part in the Gujarat Titans’ title-winning campaign. He claimed 11 wickets in 9 matches for his franchise in IPL 2022 who bought him for a whopping Rs 3.2 Crore at the auction.

Dayal is a left-arm medium pacer who hails from Prayagraj and has played in 17 first-class and 14 List-A matches for UP since making his professional debut in September 2018.

The left-arm seamer is known for hitting the deck hard as his tall height gave him the advantage of getting some extra bounce from the surface.

Gujarat Titans placed a bet on him in the auction and went big to get his services. Skipper Hardik Pandya also showed him faith in him to bowl the tough overs for his team. He has had a veteran India pacer in the support staff to teach him about left-arm fast-bowling – Ashish Nehra (Head coach Gujarat Titans).

Meanwhile, he belonged to a cricketing family as his father Chandarpal was a fast bowler himself who played in the Vizzy Trophy. However, the father never pressured his son into choosing a particular career path.

Earlier this year, the BCCI called him up as a backup after a covid outbreak in the Indian camp ahead of the West Indies ODI series in Ahmedabad.



Since the retirement of the legendary Zaheer Khan, the Indian team has gone through a host of left-arm pacers including Jaydev Unadkat, Barinder Sran, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan and Arshdeep Singh. However, apart from Arshdeep none has managed to impress.

IND ODI Squad For Bangladesh Tour: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, W Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Yash Dayal

