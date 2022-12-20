IND vs BAN 2022: Rohit Sharma, Navdeep Saini Both Ruled Out for Second Test, Confirms BCCI

India captain Rohit Sharma will not be available for the second Test match, the BCCI has confirmed on Tuesday. Rohit had hurt his finger while fielding during the second ODI after which he flew to Mumbai for rehab. Now the BCCI has confirmed that he won’t be available; pacer Navdeep Saini will also be not available for the series-ending Test match which is set to get away on December 22 in Dhaka.

“The Medical Team is of the opinion that the injury needs some more time to heal completely before the Indian captain can bat and field with full intensity. He will continue his rehab and will not be available for the second and final Test against Bangladesh,” the BCCI release said.

“Navdeep Saini is also ruled out of the second Test owing to an abdominal muscle strain. The fast bowler will now report to the NCA for further management of his injury,” the release added.

It was learned that Rohit would regain fitness ahead of the 2nd Test and was likely to be available for selection. However, he has reportedly been ruled out. In his absence, vice-captain KL Rahul, who led the team in Rohit’s absence, will continue to do the job.

According to a Cricbuzz report, Rohit’s thumb hasn’t fully recovered which will hold him back from participating in the second Test. He seems to be suffering a bit of stiffness and since the team has several important assignments ahead, the management has decided not to risk the captain at this moment.

The report further stated that Rohit is currently in Mumbai and would have managed to bat but doubts loom over his fielding. The medical team feels that the injury could get serious if it gets hit again while fielding. However, the Indian skipper, in all likelihood, will be back in action for the bilateral series against Sri Lanka at home, starting January 3.

India’s updated squad for 2nd Test against Bangladesh: KL Rahul (C), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara (VC), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), KS Bharat (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Saurabh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat

