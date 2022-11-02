IND vs BAN 2022: Virat Kohli Becomes All-time Leading Run-getter in T20 World Cup History

India batting star Virat Kohli has broken another record after overtaking Sri Lanka legend Mahela Jayawardene to become the highest run-getter in T20 World Cup history. With a single during a Super 12 clash between India and Bangladesh in Adelaide, Kohli went past Jayawardene’s tally of 1016 runs in T20 World Cups, set in 2014 – the year Sri Lanka won the title.

Kohli became the all-time leading run-getter in quick time when compared to Jayawardene. The Indian took the record in his 23rd innings – his fifth T20 world cup of a storied career.

On the other hand, the Sri Lankan took 31 innings to set the milestone but faced less number of deliveries than Kohli.

Kohli also holds several other T20 World Cup records including that of the only male player to have won two Player of The Tournament awards – in 2014 and 2016. And his six player of the match awards are also the most in the history of the showpiece event.

The 33-year-old is also the highest run-getter in men’s T20 history, ahead of his India teammate and captain Rohit Sharma.

Recently Kohli hit the headlines after expressing his displeasure when a fan made a video of his hotel room in Perth and shared it on social media platforms.

“I understand that fans get very happy and excited seeing their favourite players and get excited to meet them and I’ve always appreciated that,” Kohli wrote on Instagram while sharing the video.

He continued, “But this video here is appalling and it’s made me feel very paranoid about my privacy. If I cannot have privacy in my own hotel room, then where can I really expect any personal space at all?? I’m NOT okay with this kind of fanaticism and absolute invasion of privacy. Please respect people’s privacy and not treat them as a commodity for entertainment.”

The hotel has since apologised and said the individuals responsible have been ‘stood down’.

