IND vs BAN, 2nd ODI: KL Rahul Pulls Off a Sensational One-handed Catch to Dismiss Mahmudullah - WATCH

It was Mehidy Hasan Miraj’s day when India and Bangladesh locked horns in the 2nd ODI at Shere Bangla stadium in Dhaka. He notched his maiden ODI ton and before that, featured in a record 148-run stand with Mahmudullah for the 7th wicket against the visitors. But the colossal partnership was ended by KL Rahul’s stunning catch towards the end of the Bangladesh innings.

Mehidy and Mahmudullah joined hands when the hosts were reduced to 69 for 6 in 19 overs. The way ahead for Bangladesh didn’t look easy but the duo had other plans. They took all their time to settle down and anchored the innings superbly. But this camaraderie was dented by Umran Malik’s fireball.

The right-arm quick bowled it at a hard length that rose too fast into Mahmudullah. The Bangladesh batter got a thick outside edge on the shot and the ball was travelling towards third man when a flying Rahul burst into the frame and grabbed the ball single-handedly.

Miraz saved his best for the 50th over when he smashed Shardul Thakur for a couple of sixes, including a sweetly timed pickup shot, before reaching the three-figure mark in the final ball of the innings.

The visitors had struggled to take the decisive last wicket in the series opener and ran out of ideas on Wednesday as well after more than half of the Bangladesh line-up was sent back to the dressing room by the 19th over.

Miraz got a lot of his runs square of the wicket as he picked his gaps, especially against the spinners. He ended up with eight boundaries and four sixes.

India had Bangladesh on the mat at 69 for six before last match’s hero Miraz (100 off 83 balls) stitched an epic 148-run partnership off 165 balls with Mahmudullah (77 off 96) to help the home team put up a fighting total. It was the highest-ever seventh-wicket stand against India.

